Rakesh Tikait Slams Home Minister Amit Shah News Anchor Asks He Said We Will Fullfil Your Demand After Election

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait attacked Amit Shah fiercely and said that when there were farmers in Delhi, then where was the government.

Political movements in Uttar Pradesh have intensified. Now Home Minister Amit Shah has also come in the field to persuade the people. He is trying to woo farmers and Jats, especially in western Uttar Pradesh. He not only gave RLD president Jayant Chaudhary a chance to come along, but he also assured that after the elections all the demands of the farmers would be accepted. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was also questioned in this regard. Along with this, an attempt was made to know their reaction on the alliance of RLD and BJP.

The news anchor asked farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, “Will farmers want an alliance of Rashtriya Lok Dal and BJP in western Uttar Pradesh?” Responding to this question, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, “We do not know whose alliance is being with whom. We only know our movement. Whichever government comes, if it makes any bill or law against the farmers, then we have to oppose it.”

Questioning the BKU leader about Amit Shah, the news anchor asked, “Home Minister Amit Shah says that after the elections, he will accept all the demands of the farmers, do you believe in this?” Responding to this, the BKU leader said, “Why are you not agreeing before the elections. The farmer who was sitting in Delhi, still we got the message twice in the last 10 days, but he is not ready to hold the meeting.

The farmer leader further said in his reply, “Now which farmers did he call. We are saying that give us time, we want to talk, but do not want to talk, do not want to accept the agreement which has been reached in Delhi. We want to meet the government, so it is not meeting us. The government had said that a committee would be formed on the MSP law, but we are looking for the government where it is.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, while taking a jibe at the government, further said, “The farmer of the country should not remain in misunderstanding at all. After January 22, 2021, the government was not found even once, it has been a year while searching for the government. Whatever they got from them, they could be anyone but they were not farmers at all.”