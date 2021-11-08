Rakesh Tikait slams Narendra Modi over farmers death in protest, said- Pm is not farmers Prime Minister

Rakesh Tikait has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ movement. He has said that the Prime Minister is not the Prime Minister of the farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers’ agitation. He has said that the Prime Minister is not the Prime Minister of the farmers. Speaking on Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s recent statements on farmers’ agitation, Rakesh Tikait said that the Prime Minister considers farmers separate from the country.

Talking to news agency ANI, Rakesh Tikait said, ‘Absolutely he said that around one hundred and fifty farmers were martyred and there was not a single condolence message from the Government of India. So the farmers of the country feel that whoever is the Prime Minister, he is not the Prime Minister of the farmers of the country.

Tikait further said, ‘They consider farmers separate from the country. If seven and a half hundred farmers are martyred at a distance of forty kilometers from Delhi’s Parliament and Prime Minister’s house, then a cut is made.

Let us tell you that Satya Pal Malik, in his recent Rajasthan tour, had said in a statement regarding the farmers’ movement that till now 600 people have lost their lives but not a single letter came from Delhi. He said that such a big movement has never happened.

However, a Mahapanchayat has been organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Rakesh Tikait will lead this movement to be held in Lucknow on November 22. The farmers’ movement is about to complete one year but the farmer is not ready to go home without the return of the agricultural laws.

Farmers have started preparing their tents according to winter. The farmers will hold a meeting on Tuesday to chalk out further strategy for the movement. Samyukta Kisan Morcha Ghazipur border spokesperson Jagtar Singh Bajwa said that all the tents would be covered with polythene and thick tarpaulins, so that the farmers would not suffer.