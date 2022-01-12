Rakesh Tikait Slams PM Modi Over Punjab Security Breach Said If He Is In Danger Then What About Local People Invites Him To Siauli

Surrounding Prime Minister Modi on the incident of Punjab, the farmer chief mentioned that if he himself began being in peril, then what would occur to the frequent man?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy going for a rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur was caught on the flyover for about 20 minutes. The state authorities had come underneath the goal of opposition events like BJP concerning this matter. Alternatively, the Ministry of Dwelling Affairs additionally took motion on the matter and sought a report from the state authorities. The lapse in safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab was additionally mentioned with farmer chief Rakesh Tikait. However quite the opposite, he began taunting the Prime Minister himself. Not solely this, he even invited him to come back to his village.

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait, referring to the empty chairs seen at a BJP rally in Punjab, mentioned, “If the chair is left empty, find out how to eliminate pandas from them.” On his speak, the information anchor requested, ‘The matter of PM’s safety?’ Responding to this, the farmer chief mentioned, “The place was the matter of safety? If there’s a risk to the safety of the Prime Minister within the nation, what’s going to occur to the frequent man?

The information anchor additionally didn’t draw back from questioning the farmer chief Rakesh Tikait. He mentioned that and Channi ji’s accountability? So there Rakesh Tikait replied saying, “He went there with no program. There is no such thing as a journey of 130 kms. We are saying that the Prime Minister ought to come to Sisauli.”

Inviting Prime Minister Modi to his village, Rakesh Tikait mentioned, “Come to Sisauli Prime Minister, come by highway and inform 10 days prematurely. This can a minimum of result in the event of the area.” Reflecting on his level, the information anchor mentioned, “Which means now the Prime Minister should inform ten days prematurely earlier than going anyplace? Or is there a ban the place they go?

Responding to the information anchor’s phrases, farmer chief Rakesh Tikait mentioned, “We didn’t say that their motion is banned. growth takes place. The best way he’ll go, the roads can be there in full glory. We the individuals of the village may even be saved. The farmer was already sitting on dharna in Punjab. We didn’t come of their manner. They have been already sitting on the best way.”