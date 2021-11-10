Rakesh Tikait Slams PM Narendra Modi Over BJP Tractor Rally Said They Are Fraud People Dont Trust Them

Rakesh Tikait has taken a jibe at BJP’s tractor rally and said that these are fake people, how suddenly they fell in love with agriculture and soil so much?

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the past several months against agricultural laws. But now the BJP is in the process of cultivating them and to make the farmers happy, the BJP has decided to organize a tractor rally. State wide tractor rally will be organized by BJP Kisan Morcha from November 16 to 30. On this decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party, now the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has taunted and questioned that how did he fall in love with agriculture and soil so much?

Reporter to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “The BJP says they are with the farmers. In such a situation, if you take out the tractor, then he will also give a message to the public along with the tractor. On this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “He hated tractors a lot, how suddenly he fell in love with tractors. Fake man is a lot, stay safe.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the Center and the BJP and further said, “I love the farmers. Will they take 10 year old tractor? Will the law that has been made be followed? Will you leave Mercedes and come on tractors? How did he fall in love with agriculture and soil so much? People of the village be careful, they will rally on tractor.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the BJP and said, “They will go from village to village with the flag of farmers and will mislead the public. If you are putting a flag on the tractor, you are trying to mislead the farmer, in such a situation the farmer will not be deceived. The farmer will be deluded by the withdrawal of three black laws. The farmer will be deceived by enacting a guarantee law on MSP.” On this, the reporter asked, ‘Do you have a copy right on the tractor?’

On this point of the reporter, the farmer leader said, “The farmer has the right on the tractor. Either say that tractor is a good thing then let us go to Delhi on 29th. Tractor is banned in Delhi, but BJP is running it as a symbol. How will it go? They hate tractors. They are doing the work of misleading the farmers, cheating them.”