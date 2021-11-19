Rakesh Tikait Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Cancelling Three Farm Laws Said This Is Farmers Hard Workd

On the return of agricultural laws, Rakesh Tikait took a dig at the Modi government and said what a big heart he has shown. This is the hard work of farmers.

The hard work of the farmers who have been protesting against the agricultural laws for the last one year paid off. On the special occasion of Guru Purab, PM Narendra Modi has decided to withdraw all the three agricultural laws. The government says that in the Parliament session that starts at the end of this month, the government will process the withdrawal of agricultural laws. However, even on this move of the Modi government, Rakesh Tikait left no stone unturned to taunt him. Targeting PM Modi, Rakesh Tikait said that what big heart he has shown, it is the result of the farmers’ struggle.

Rakesh Tikait has taunted the Modi government even while referring to the elections in the interview. Targeting PM Modi, the farmer leader said, “They are agents of the financial company, what big heart they have shown. This is the result of the struggle of the farmers and even today, a lot of fraud is happening. Till the law is not made on MSP, crops will continue to be sold at half the rate.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, while taking a jibe at the Modi government, further said, “The seat bill is kept in the house, if there was no movement, it would have brought the seat bill also. This struggle will go on longer, we have asked the government to open the way for talks. Till there is no talks, the farmer is not going to leave from there.”

On ending the agitation, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Till the time the laws are not returned in Parliament, the farmer will remain here. If there is a guarantee law on MSP, then the whole country will get a big benefit. If the government takes care after a year, it goes to the 750 farmers who were martyred in the movement, to those tribals, women, who became a part of the movement.

Referring to the UP elections, Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the Modi government. He said, “Elections also seem to have an effect, because the way the graph of the Modi government is falling and the way their image is getting tarnished. They are working solely for the companies, trying to benefit the companies. ,