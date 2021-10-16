Rakesh Tikait Slams Police And Government On Singhu Border Killing Said This Is Conspiracy For Fight Between Hindu Sikh

Rakesh Tikait said on the Singhu border case that what was the police doing at that time. Along with this, he also held the government responsible for this.

The case of the murder of a youth named Lakhbir Singh came to light on the Singhu border, whose responsibility was taken by the Nihangs. The farmer movement has once again come under fire over the matter, although the United Kisan Morcha says that they have nothing to do with the murder. Rakesh Tikait gave an interview to Aaj Tak regarding this matter, in which he replied to the reporter saying that rituals will definitely come to the fore in this. Along with this, Rakesh Tikait also raised questions on the police regarding the matter.

Questioning Rakesh Tikait, the reporter referred to the incident of 26 January and asked, “There was a role of Nihang Sikhs in that too, in this too Nihang Sikhs have come to the fore. Doesn’t seem that preparations are being made to derail the movement?” Responding to him, the Bharatiya Kisan Unit leader said that there is no derailment movement.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait further said in this regard, “Our soldiers are getting martyred, so what is the government doing then. The government should resign, no matter how the incident happens, the organization or the government cannot take responsibility for it. Incident is a different matter. Our soldiers are getting martyred everyday on the border, the government should resign.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “Police was also present there. Haryana Police was also present, what were the people of LIU doing there? They stay around at night, what were they doing at that time. To his point, the reporter asked, “Do you believe there is a security lapse?” On his talk, Rakesh Tikait said, “Why don’t you accept the mistake.”

Rakesh Tikait further said about this, “What will the police do if an outsider comes and attacks the country? It is not an incident of a minute, it must have taken time. On the farmer leader’s point, the reporter said, “Police say that the fronts did not allow them to go ahead.” On his talk, Rakesh Tikait said, “For Pakistan, we say that we go, no one is letting them come in the fronts?”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “Let me show you the police lying on the fronts, playing cards. Some ritual will definitely come to the fore in this. He was sent to desecrate the religious book and Hindus and Sikhs should be among themselves. At the same time, when asked who can send, Rakesh Tikait said, “The government will send and who will send it.”