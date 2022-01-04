Rakesh Tikait Taunted BJP Over UP Election 2022 Said They Could Win With Dishonesty Farmer Leader Talks About CM Yogi Adityanath

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that no one is going to vote for BJP in the UP assembly elections. Along with this, he also talked about CM Yogi.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, all the parties are busy in their preparations. Apart from this, there were constant reports about farmer leader Rakesh Tikait that he can try his hand in politics. But he rejected this outright. Along with this, he also made it clear that he will not support any party. In this regard, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also gave an interview to News 24.

In the interview, the news anchor asked the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is winning in the 2022 assembly elections to be held in UP? Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the BJP. He said, “No one is voting for them. I don’t know how to win, because it can be won by dishonesty. Honestly, they are not going to win.

Interrupting on the talk of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the news anchor asked, “Where is the dishonesty now?” In response, the farmer leader said, “When the leaflets are canceled before the EVMs, there is bound to be dishonesty. What happened in the Zilla Panchayat elections? There is a saying that how will I get votes, how will my government come and how will I win, this is the formula. Votes should be given, no matter how.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rakesh Tikait further said, “If elections are held properly, they will get less votes.” Apart from this, the news anchor also questioned Rakesh Tikait about CM Yogi Adityanath and asked if your relationship with him is not right? In response, the farmer leader said, “We have had good relations with him as a chief minister.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said about CM Yogi, “But those who are his advisors, they do not work.” On the talk of the BKU leader, the news anchor asked that Yogi ji do you think the right person? Responding to this, he said, “Man all are fine, just their policy is not right.”