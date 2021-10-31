Rakesh Tikait Taunted Government For Removing Barricading Said They Dont Let Enter Farmers Car In Delhi We Have To Treat Them

Rakesh Tikait, while addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Amroha, targeted the government fiercely and said that they will have to give medicines.

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the last 11 months in protest against the agricultural laws. They demand that they are not going to leave until the government withdraws the agricultural laws. In this connection, a Kisan Mahapanchayat was organized at Joi Maidan in Amroha on the previous day, in which Rakesh Tikait fiercely targeted the Center and the UP government while addressing the people. Referring to the opening of the border, Rakesh Tikait said in his statement that he does not allow a single vehicle of farmers to enter.

Rakesh Tikait, while addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, slammed the government and said, “Yesterday also there was a ruckus that they are opening the barricades, we let the ambulance go. But the Government of India has put up its own tents in its borders. If they remove their tents, then our way to Delhi will also be cleared. We get vehicles like ambulances out of here, but they don’t let a single car bearing the flag of farmers go.”

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said in this regard, “How are these borders open. They are completely misleading the people and farmers of the country. We also want that borders should be opened and we can sell our crops near Parliament and Malls of Delhi. We want to go too. This government should listen with open ears, till the laws are not withdrawn, the movement will not end.”

Referring to the Bengal elections, Rakesh Tikait said, “Treated you in Bengal, gave you medicines there. This is the government of goondagardi, which says that goondaraj has been ended from UP. But goondaraj has actually been established in UP. Government guns have been used in UP, but this will not happen in the coming times.”

Referring to the district panchayat elections, Rakesh Tikait said, “Similarly they want to do the same thing in the assembly elections, so you guys should be ready. They have to give medicine. There is no cure for them without medicine. The roads have been closed by the Government of India and whenever the roads open, we have the right to go to Delhi first. Let us inform that earlier Rakesh Tikait had also surrounded the government regarding the death of farmers in the fertilizer line.