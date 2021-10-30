Rakesh Tikait Taunted Modi Government For Farmers Death Said He Promised To Farmers Double Income

Rakesh Tikait took a jibe at the government for the farmers who died in the line of fertilizer and said that they had asked to double the income by 2022?

There is shortage of manure in many places in Uttar Pradesh. Farmers wait in queues for hours to get fertilizer for Rabi sowing. But in the meantime many farmers also died. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has once again taken a dig at the government regarding this matter. He expressed his displeasure at the government over the shortage of fertilizers and also targeted Prime Minister Modi for his promise of doubling farmers’ income.

This tweet of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait is becoming fiercely viral on social media. The farmer leader wrote in his tweet, “Farmer is dying in the line of fertilizer. He is wandering day and night to sell paddy. Farmer youth, troubled by the economic crisis, is being forced to commit suicide. Did Modi ji say that farmers’ income will double by 2022?

Now social media users are also commenting a lot on this tweet of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. A user named Sanjeevani wrote, “Double? Here the income has run out. Fertilizer prices are skyrocketing. Grain is getting expensive fertilizer. Farmers are now dependent on tractors for plowing, but they do not have the power to plow after buying diesel.

Farmer dying in line of fertilizer. Day and night wandering day and night to sell paddy, farmer’s youth, troubled by economic plight, is being forced to commit suicide. ‘Modi ji had said that by 2022 the income of farmers will be doubled.?#FarmLawsAreSuicidalLaws — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) October 30, 2021

Responding to Rakesh Tikait’s tweet, a user named Rajinikanth Kumar wrote, “Was to become Vishwa Guru by 2020, what happened or not. And BJP spokesperson Gopal Agarwal says income will double by 2024, all are frauds. A user named Mukesh wrote, “Due to the chaos spread in the common life of the UP government, the death of farmers waiting in lines for fertilizer is sad.”

Let us inform that on the previous day, the Delhi Police removed the barricading put up on the Tikri and Ghazipur border of Delhi. While discussing this matter, Rakesh Tikait had said that now the tractor will run and he will go to Parliament and sell his crops. On the other hand, when asked about removing the tents, he said, “Where will we go?”