Rakesh Tikait Taunted PM Narendra Modi Government In Panchayat Aaj Tak UP Says They Dont Want Us To Live In AC stay

Rakesh Tikait Taunted PM Narendra Modi Government In Panchayat Aaj Tak UP Says They Dont Want Us To Live In AC

Farmers are constantly standing on the border of Delhi in protest against the agricultural laws brought by the central government. Rakesh Tikat, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says that until the three agricultural laws are not withdrawn, the farmers’ agitation will continue like this. Along with the movement, Rakesh Tikait does not leave an opportunity to surround the Modi government. While talking on the issues related to farmers in ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak UP’, Rakesh Tikait also took a jibe at the central government. He said that he does not want the farmer of the country to live in AC.

In fact, in the program, news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait that what is your purpose which you are agitating here? Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Our sugarcane payment, our potato farmer who is committing suicide, our wheat farmer.”

Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “The Prime Minister says that MSP was, is and will be. Paddy is being sold for Rs 800 per quintal. The farmer is dead, go to the village and ask what is the situation there. On the words of the farmer leader, Anjana Om Kashyap said, “BJP calls you a designer farmer. You sleep in AC. You don’t even present the farmer who works in the sun.”

In response, Rakesh Tikait said, “They want farmers to be poor. He should not drive a tractor and he must have a broken plow, bullocks. The farmer of the country should remain weak, the farmer of the country could not take the car. The farmer of the country could not live in AC, he should keep working in the sun, keep producing food grains for the country and he should live here in shining rooms.

The peasant leaders did not stop here. Expressing displeasure at the government, he further said, “Farmer’s fate will not be decided in the glittering rooms of Delhi-Lucknow.” Rakesh Tikait said that his eyes are on the land of the farmers.

Let us inform that on the show, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had also mentioned about Bengal elections. He said that the farmer of the village gives medicines. Some parties have brain fever which will subside in three years. Medicine was given in Bengal, some relief happened and some reaction happened.





