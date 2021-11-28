Rakesh Tikait threatened the government, said if you fix your mind, otherwise 26 January is not far, 4 lakh tractors are standing

Tikait said that the farmer has suffered a lot in the last one year. Leaving their homes, they are lying on the border of Delhi. Farmers are protesting without worrying about winter, heat and rain. But now the scale of our patience is getting spilled.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has warned the Indian government that it should fix its mind. We are right there. Make a law on MSP, otherwise January 26 is not far. 4 lakh tractors are also not far away. Tikait clearly said that this hooliganism is not going to work. Whatever she is thinking of doing, back away from it, otherwise the result will be bad.

People expressed their opinion on social media in their own way. One wrote – Is Rakesh Tikait, the architect of the Constitution of India, whatever you say will happen. Will say tomorrow, give land to China. If our farmers get angry, will we give our farmer’s land to China? What was in the interest of the farmer brothers was done. Do not speak the language of country’s brokers Rakesh Tikait.

#WATCH The farmers suffered a lot for a year. If the government makes a law on MSP, otherwise we are right there. 26 January is not far and 4 lakh tractors of the country are also here and the farmer of the country is also here: Rakesh Tikait, BKU, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qfdK4LX6XB — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 28, 2021

Now it is not going to go without eating it.

This country is a traitor hiding in the guise of Annadata, these Congress vultures are not going to end this movement without killing any corpse.

Stop this gimmick in the name of Annadata, it is not only a farmer, there are 10 crore farmers in the country, in which I also have a family. – Neeraj ?? (@neerajlucky12) November 28, 2021

Neeraj wrote – Now without eating… it is not going to go. This country is a traitor hiding in the guise of a food provider. These Congress vultures are not going to end this movement without killing the corpses. Stop this gimmick in the name of Annadata, it is not only a farmer, there are 10 crore farmers in the country, in which I also have a family. One advised Tikait not to use such language. This could spark a riot again.

It is worth noting that in the all-party meeting held on Sunday, all the parties have demanded the government to take immediate steps to enact a law regarding the guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) on the products of farmers. All the opposition parties were seen speaking in one voice to give compensation to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the three agricultural laws.