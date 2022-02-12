Rakesh Tikait told who is Kokko who took BJP vote in UP assembly elections western uttar pradesh 2022

During an interview, Rakesh Tikait has told who is Koko after all? Who went away with BJP vote.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has been completed. Preparations are in full swing for the second phase of voting on February 14. The voting in the first phase was important because the seats where voting was held, the majority of the people belong to the Jat community and the people of the Jat community are said to be angry with the BJP this time. Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait was heard saying many times that BJP’s vote took cocoa this time. Now Rakesh Tikait has told who is Coco?

During the interview on NDTV, when Rakesh Tikait was asked that this time you are saying that BJP’s vote has taken cocoa, then who is this cocoa after all? To this Rakesh Tikait said that cocoa used to be an old saying. In ancient times, cocoa was used to seduce children.

Rakesh Tikait smiled and said that BJP’s vote will take cocoa this time and it (BJP) should find out where did it go with cocoa? People are saying that they will not vote for him and will give it to someone else. So they (BJP) went with their vote, na Coco and they search for Coco.

Rakesh Tikait said that nothing is better than voting. Voting is a good thing. There is no better country in the world than this country. Here the constitution, the law are all perfectly fine if they are followed properly. Even a poor man can reach the floor by fighting an election. Even against the government, we speak with a mike, the government listens, but if we do dishonesty, then no one is worse than this.

Let us inform that Rakesh Tikait had tried to surround the government regarding the farmers’ movement. We are not against BJP, we are against the government, says Rakesh Tikait. Rakesh Tikait has said that all the party leaders keep coming to my house and we do not make any demand from the people who come home. We do political talk outside the house. Those who come to our house are our guests.