Rakesh Tikait Troll By Reporter As He Said We Will Sell Crops At Parliament In Interview With NDTV

On the talk of Rakesh Tikait selling crops outside Parliament, the reporter asked him, “What’s the point of anywhere, will you sell outside Parliament?”

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the last 11 months in protest against the agricultural laws. After Holi, now the festival of Diwali is also being celebrated by the farmers on the border of Delhi itself. The farmers are demanding that unless the laws are withdrawn, they are not going to go back. Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union also gave an interview to NDTV regarding this matter. In the middle of the conversation, the farmer leader said that now he will go to Parliament and sell his crops. On his question, the reporter also did not leave any chance to surround him.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait was questioned by the reporter, “You said you would go to Delhi? But what is the need to take the crops to Delhi?” Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “These people are not allowing the tractor to go to Delhi and the crops will also go in it. The Prime Minister of the country has said that you can sell crops anywhere.

Taking a jibe at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the reporter asked, “What is the point of selling anywhere, you will sell crops outside Parliament?” Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Why can’t you sell. The Prime Minister of the country tells little lies. From the Supreme Court, you can sell crops anywhere between the Parliament House of the country.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said in his statement, “The crops will be sold under the supervision of the Supreme Court, we will have to search for the market.” The reporter also questioned Rakesh Tikait on going to his house on Diwali and asked, “You should have celebrated Diwali with family. The wife should have lived in the village with the children.”

Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Yeh family hi toh hai. This thing has to be seen. The way a person sees it, he will see his village here. This is where we will light diyas, these things have come from Saharanpur. Apart from this, Rakesh Tikait also took a jibe at the performance of BJP in the by-election and said that the medicine is having an effect.