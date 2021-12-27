Rakesh Tikait Tweet For PM Narendra Modi Said We Dont Want PM To Apologies Social Media Users Comment On It

Rakesh Tikait has recently tweeted about the Prime Minister, in which he wrote that we do not want him to apologize.

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws and guarantee of MSP, farmers have returned to their homes. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has also gone to his village Sisauli after ending the movement. However, he is constantly seen vocal about the issue related to agriculture. Rakesh Tikait openly talks about not only agriculture related but also on UP elections. Recently, he tweeted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he wrote referring to the reputation that he does not want the Prime Minister to apologize.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has become very much discussed about this tweet. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait wrote in the tweet, “We do not want the Prime Minister of the country to apologize. We don’t want to tarnish his reputation abroad. If there is a decision, there will be no decision in India without the consent of the farmers.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further wrote in his tweet, “We plowed the field with honesty, but the pen of Delhi was dishonest in giving the price.” Now social media users are also commenting a lot about this tweet of Rakesh Tikait. A user named Anupama Sharma, questioning Rakesh Tikait, wrote, “Why are you doing it now, there are old laws now?” A user named Dinesh wrote, “Sorry to Badan, Chhotan to riot. It takes a huge heart to apologise and do it.”

A user took a jibe while replying to Rakesh Tikait’s tweet and wrote, “Well you are bigger than the constitution, any decision should be taken under the constitution in our country. You are not a farmer, you pretend to be a leader of farmers. You also know very well what you are and the age of social media. The whole world also knows who you are and what you did.”

Targeting Rakesh Tikait, a user named Sanjay Bhargava wrote, “More than half of the United Kisan Morcha leaders are contesting elections in Punjab. The poor farmers are still unable to juggle two times’ bread. The farmers’ bill got lost in politics, it will continue to happen in future also. Some people will not desist from Netagiri.”

Responding to Rakesh Tikait, a user named Binay Singh wrote, “You were not what you were wanting. You were being driven. It is not known what will be the future of the farmer, but your future has shone, everyone knows. A user named Murari Sharma wrote, “PM ki toh choro, you have left no stone unturned to defame the country. The rest of the PM, irrespective of the party, is always respected, which is not respected. Now people will not respect you either.”