Rakesh Tikait vs Anjana Om Kashyap started arguing with each other on the stage of Aaj Tak News Channel’s program ‘Aaj Tak Panchayat UP’

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has been demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws passed by the central government. Rakesh Tikait had recently challenged the Yogi Adityanath government and said that Lucknow will also be made Delhi. The way all the four roadways are sealed in Delhi, so will the seals. We will prepare it. He told Anjana Om Kashyap in an interview that the advertisements will be taken from the Modi government and the BJP will talk about the party.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who arrived in Aaj Tak news channel’s program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak UP’, answered many questions. He also sharply criticized the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue of farmers. Responding to this question, he said, ‘If it was a BJP government, it would have talked to farmers, but it is the Modi government which is run by companies, which does not talk to anyone.

Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap had asked him the question that BJP Uttar Pradesh has tweeted a cartoon that it is written in it that brother, take care and go to Lucknow….. they are scaring you? On this Rakesh Tikait had said that show the cartoon too. On this Anjana Om Kashyap said that it is ok to show that too…. But if a party that has a government says such a thing…..

Interrupting Anjana on this point, Rakesh Tikait had said that she does not have a government. Then again and again you are saying the same….. people will advertise to the Modi government, and the government will tell them… why are you keeping them in deception…? Their leaders are themselves locked in Delhi. Their pockets are already cut.

Let us inform that during this interview, many big allegations were also made against the Delhi Police on questions related to the violence at Red Fort on 26 January from Rakesh Tikait. He had said that how many people of the Sangh were standing there wearing police uniform, this should also be told to the media.





