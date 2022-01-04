Rakesh tikait vs BJP. BKU leader was asked a question by news24 anchor manak gupta regarding the UP assembly elections 2022 he gave this answer by taking the name of Yogi Adityanath PM Narendra Modi – Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait casts his vote regarding the 2022 UP assembly elections. Along with this, he also told why he would not join politics.

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, remains in the media headlines even after the end of the farmers’ movement. He talked about the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections during a TV interview. Tikait also discussed the condition of farmers in many states of the country. When the anchor asked him who was winning in UP, he replied by referring to the BJP.

Anchor Manak Gupta asked Rakesh Tikait, who reached a show of news channel News 24 – is politics dirty? On this question, Tikait said that it does not look dirty but its route is different. We have left him. When he was asked that the people of Kisan Morcha are contesting elections in Punjab, he said that all of them have gone on leave for 4 months. We will not guard what he is doing there.

Who is winning in UP Rakesh Tikait said that no one is voting for BJP. Don’t know who will win but BJP is not going to win. With this, he attacked the BJP and said that one may win with dishonesty but no one can win them with honesty.

Said this on EVM : When asked where is the dishonesty in EVMs, he said that everyone has seen the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections. When the papers are canceled before the election, then it will be called redundant. This election will also be redundant. When asked the reason behind this, Tikait said that he follows these formulas to make his government win. They should get votes, just work on this.

will not promote anyone Tikait was asked by the anchor whether he would campaign for any leader of Kisan Morcha? In response to this question, he said that we will only go to the people and tell what work the governments do. Referring to the BJP, he said that we will not call it the Government of India but only the Government of BJP because it is being run by the company.