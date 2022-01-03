Rakesh Tikait VS Narendra Modi. BKU leader was asked by ABP News anchor Sumit Awasthi that if the UP assembly elections were not held in 2022 the BJP would have listened to you – Rakesh Tikait

Akhilesh Yadav said that the agriculture law which would have worsened the condition of the farmers, was withdrawn by this government due to the fear of UP elections.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said during a press conference on Monday that the central government has forcedly withdrawn agricultural laws in view of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. A similar question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, during a news channel. To which he answered.

In an interview with ABP News, Anchor Sumit Awasthi had asked Rakesh Tikait, “If there was another party’s government, would the solution to the farmers’ agitation be solved sooner? Had there been some other Prime Minister in place of PM Narendra Modi, then some things could have happened sooner?” In response to this, Tikait had said – even if there was a BJP government, the solution would have been solved soon, but here the governments of companies are running, not of any party.

Kisan Bill withdrawn due to UP elections Tikait had said that our only job was to get the law back. If we ran an agitation for 13 months, how could the Kisan Bill not be returned. This question should be asked to the government. The person who does PhD on this subject will get the answer. On a question about voting for BJP, Rakesh Tikait had said that if he had worked, the public would vote for him.

What did Akhilesh say about the farmers’ movement Akhilesh Yadav said that the agriculture law, which would have made the condition of the farmers bad, was withdrawn by this government due to the fear of UP elections. Targeting the Modi government, he said that as soon as our Rath Yatra is progressing, so are the senses of BJP. He said that Kisan Bill Vapasi has happened only because BJP’s eyes are only on votes.

BJP will be able to convince Tikait before UP elections : When the reporter of Aaj Tak news channel asked the Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan, he said that we had gone to the ticket earlier also to ask for votes and will go now. Along with this, he also said that those who were involved in the movement have now returned. He used to vote for BJP and will still give it. Regarding Tikait, he said that it has been told from his side that he has no relation with politics.