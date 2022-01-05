Rakesh Tikait vs Yogi Adityanath. ABP News anchor Romana Isar Khan asked the BKU leader about the UP assembly elections is the BJP coming back – Rakesh Tikait

Taking a jibe at BJP, Rakesh Tikait said that people do not get corona in BJP rallies, it happens in rallies of other parties.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait often gives his reaction regarding the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Giving his interview on news channels, Tikait is claiming that no one will vote for BJP in UP. Along with this, he is also accusing BJP in many ways. During an interview, he was asked whether according to you Yogi Adityanath is coming again? He answered this question something like this.

In an interview of ABP News, Rakesh Tikait was asked by the anchor question on the statement of Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik, he said, “The person who has given the statement should be asked this question. Only he will be able to tell about him, he has not spoken to us about this.

Will campaign against the government in UP elections : It was told on behalf of the farmer leader that we have not even decided on this matter, this information will be told when the time comes. He said in a stern tone that has everyone filed the form just now? You get into the field against the government, we will let you know when we have to come down. On this the anchor said that our job is to make your voice reach the public.

Tikait said this on the rallies being held during Corona Taking a jibe at BJP about this, he said that people do not get corona in BJP rallies, it happens in rallies of other parties. Taking his point forward, he said that corona does not come during the day but only at night. With this, he targeted the BJP and said that they have nothing to do with the country.

Do you think Yogi Adityanath will come back? : When Tikait raised a question about the election process, the anchor asked him that according to this, Yogi is coming again? In response, Rakesh said that Yogi will not come but some of his people can win through this process. He accused the BJP that he had done the trial of swindling during the Panchayat elections.