Rakesh Tikait vs Yogi Adityanath vs PM Narendra Modi. In the show of Aaj Tak news channel BKU leader told anchor Chitra Tripathi that UP CM should go to Prime Minister and PM should go in place of President Ram Nath Kovind – Rakesh Tikait said

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait stays in the media headlines even after the motion is over. He usually offers interviews to TV channels. Throughout this, he additionally retains his level about the UP elections. He said in a program of Aaj Tak news channel that PM Narendra Modi should grow to be the President and CM Yogi Adityanath should grow to be the Prime Minister. Together with this, he additionally took a jibe at the BJP.

Truly anchor Chitra Tripathi requested Rakesh Tikait that Yogi Adityanath will grow to be CM once more? On this query, Rakesh Tikait said, “Hey, let him grow to be the Prime Minister, why should he be entangled in the state. The Prime Minister should be eliminated and made the President and Yogi should be made the Prime Minister. The place will Yogi be mendacity in the bother of the state?

Taking ahead his level, Tikait said that if Yogi turns into the Prime Minister, then another person will see Uttar Pradesh. Tikait requested the anchor that if Yogi ji turns into the Prime Minister, will you not prefer it? Do you’ve gotten an issue with PM Narendra Modi turning into the President? The anchor requested that now the President is Ram Nath Kovind, the place will he go? The farmer leader replied that what number of days he has to stay as the President?

The anchor smiled and said that Rakesh Tikait has grow to be a whole leader however he backs away from doing Netagiri. Tikait claimed throughout this interview that BJP authorities isn’t going to be fashioned in Uttar Pradesh. Nobody will vote for his celebration. Social media customers have additionally given their response to this assertion of Rakesh Tikait.

Consumer feedback : A person named Satyam commented that sure now they’ve began seeing the future too. A person named Rajiv Shukla wrote, “It’s true that Yogi Adityanath will certainly grow to be the Prime Minister someday.” A person named Raju writes – Brother, how a lot nonsense they do, they’re drained of listening to their headless discuss. A person named Vijay Shankar Mishra wrote that if Yogi turns into PM, Rakesh Tikait won’t be able to do the motion.