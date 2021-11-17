Rakesh Tikait Warned CM Yogi And PM Modi To Not Interrupt In Mahapanchayat Said They Would Not Be Able To Land In UP

Rakesh Tikait warned the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister that if they interfere in their Mahapanchayat, they will not be able to land on the land of UP.

Farmers have been standing on the border of Delhi for the last 11 months in protest against the agricultural laws. They are continuously opposing the government and are also sticking to their demands. At the same time, recently, the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, along with some of his farmer companions, reached the Karthik fair of Garhmukteshwar, where he also targeted the government by doing panchayat. The farmer leader also warned during this time that if someone interfered in the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Lucknow, then the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister would not be able to land on the land of UP.

The reporter asked Rakesh Tikait that you were saying that you should wipe out the lotus flower, why are you talking political in the Kartik fair? Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “And where will you talk about politics. Brother if we have talked about politics in Kartik fair then sue us. The one who does not listen to political talk in the fair, why is he coming to our meeting.

Extending his point, Rakesh Tikait further said, “Other leaders should also talk about themselves. We said on the stage that it is the voice of the people that one mistake, the lotus flower should be cleaned.” Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait also talked about the Mahapanchayat to be held in Lucknow and said that our preparations are complete. However, on this the reporter asked, “Let no case be filed in Yogi’s stronghold.”

Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “They too have to go somewhere in the state, don’t they. If our Panchayat is stopped or disturbed, neither the Prime Minister nor the Chief Minister will be able to land anywhere. If our panchayat is stopped, the Chief Minister will not land on the land of UP. The Chief Minister should hold his meeting and we are doing ours.”

Let us tell you that in an interview with Rakesh Tikait, Saeed Ansari had asked whether you would be able to fulfill your demands by making Lucknow Delhi, which you could not do even by encircling Delhi. To this Rakesh Tikait replied, “There is a panchayat in Lucknow, there will be a meeting there for a day. Our demands include arrest of Ajay Teni, his dismissal, he will continue to influence the investigation, compensation to the farmers who were injured.”