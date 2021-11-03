Rakesh Tikait, who came out to do ‘reporting’ with mike, will not go home on Diwali

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said, the government should not make the mistake of taking farmers lightly. By November 26, if the government did not take a decision in the interest of the farmers, then from November 27, we would give a new look to the movement. Will again lay siege to Delhi with all his might.

National spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, who is demanding the return of the agricultural laws passed by the Center, has announced that this time he will not go to his house during Diwali. He has said that this time he will celebrate Diwali with the farmers agitating on the Delhi border. Tikait said that if the government does not accept the demands of the farmers, then the agitation will be given a new shape from the 27th of this month.

On the other hand, a video of Rakesh Tikait has been released by Bhakiu in which he is seen reporting about the condition of farmers in Bundelkhand. In this video, Rakesh Tikait is holding a mike in his hand and is showing his condition by visiting a farmer’s house. Rakesh Tikait said that the seven-acre farmer’s house has become dilapidated and there is no food items.

Seeing the economic plight of the farmers of Bundelkhand, Tikait said that how are they alive in this situation?

Let us inform that on Tuesday, 2 November, Rakesh Tikait had reached the house of the deceased farmers in Lalitpur, UP. In his two-day program, he inquired about the condition of the farmers. He said that no one cares about the farmers of Bundelkhand. Here the mafia is taking away the rights of the farmers. The farmer here is committing suicide due to compulsion.

Will intensify agitation from November 27: For the last 11 months, the United Kisan Morcha has been agitating against the three agricultural laws of the central government on the border of Delhi. But no solution has been found to the deadlock between the government and the farmers’ organizations. In such a situation, BKU spokesperson Chaudhary Rakesh Tikait has said that the government has time till November 26.

He said that if the government takes a decision in the interest of farmers by 26, then from November 27, the movement will be given a new shape. Will again lay siege to Delhi with all his might. Tikait said that the government should not make the mistake of taking farmers lightly. There are many other problems before the farmers. Rising diesel prices have broken the back of farmers. The government had talked about doubling the income of farmers, but it is decreasing day by day.