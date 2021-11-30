Rakesh Tikait’s new ultimatum, said – farmers will not go back home without implementation of MSP law, said – Government is spreading rumors of empty front

Let us inform that Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is constantly repeating that the farmers will not go back to their homes after ending the agitation. He says that the government should talk on the remaining issues, after that the decision will be taken.

The agriculture law withdrawal bill proposed by the central government has been passed by both the houses of the parliament. After this the news came that the farmers are now returning home after ending the agitation. In this regard, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has clarified that rumors are being spread about the return of farmers.

Please inform that Rakesh Tikait has said that rumors of farmers returning home are being spread. No farmer will leave from here without MSP guarantee law and returning the case against the farmers. There is a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha on Saturday, December 4. He said that in Saturday’s meeting we will discuss the contours of the movement.

At the same time, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar patted his government for working in the interest of farmers and said, “The whole country is a witness that Prime Minister Modi is and will remain committed towards farmers and towards agriculture. The historic work that has been done to advance the agriculture sector during his 7 years tenure has never been done before in the Congress government.

Let us inform that for the last one year, farmers’ agitations are going on under the leadership of United Kisan Morcha on the borders of Delhi. The demand of the farmers was that the three farmer laws passed by the central government should be withdrawn. In view of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on November 19 announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws.

On November 29, the government passed the Agricultural Laws Repeal Bill 2021 without discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On the withdrawal of these laws on Monday, Rakesh Tikait had said, “The credit for the return of this bill goes to the 700 farmers who died. MSP is also a disease. The government wants to allow traders to loot crops. The movement will continue.”