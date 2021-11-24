Rakesh Tikait’s wife came to the fore, said – will not go home, here too all the householders, the law on MSP will remain

Sunita Rani said that here all the people are from the house, no one is from outside. Rakesh Tikait’s wife expressed hope that a law on MSP will be made at the earliest.

Along with announcing the withdrawal of three agricultural laws on November 19, PM Narendra Modi had also appealed to the agitating farmers to return to their homes. However, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, is adamant about many other issues including the MSP guarantee law. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait’s wife also came forward and said that till the government does not talk on the issue of MSP guarantee law and the martyrdom of more than 700 farmers, they will not go to their homes from the agitation site.

Talking to a News24 journalist, Rakesh Tikait’s wife said, “The time has not come to go home, yet there is no talk about the law on MSP. Seven and a half hundred farmers died, what will happen to their families? Whose responsibility is it?” Sunita Rani said that here all the people are from the house, no one is from outside. Sunita Rani expressed hope that a law on MSP will be made at the earliest. He even said that maybe a law will be made in a day or two.

In fact, with the announcement of the return of agricultural laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that now the farmers should return to their homes. But to end the agitation, farmer leaders say that their demand was not only the return of the agriculture bill, but also the MSP guarantee law.

Rakesh Tikait said, “The death of MSP and 700 farmers is also our issue. The government should talk in this matter also.” He said that if the government agrees before January 26, then we will end our agitation and go away. At the same time, regarding the election, Tikait said that we will tell about the election after the election code of conduct is imposed.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a bill to roll back three agriculture laws. Now it will be introduced in the Parliament, with its passage, these laws will be repealed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned this while announcing the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws on November 19.