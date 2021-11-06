Rakesh Tikat Taunted PM Narendra Modi For Kedarnath Visit Said There Is Famine In Country Where King Goes To Close Temple Door

Rakesh Tikait targeted PM Narendra Modi for his Kedarnath Yatra and said that in the country where the king goes to get the doors of temples closed, there is a famine.

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union and the leader of the farmers’ movement, has made his comment on Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Yatra. Like every year, the doors of Kedarnath temple are going to be closed in the month of November in view of winter, so Rakesh Tikait has targeted the Prime Minister’s visit. He has taunted that the country whose king will go to get the temple doors closed, there is a famine.

Talking to news agency ANI, Rakesh Tikait said, “The country whose king will go to get the doors of temples closed, there is famine, hunger, calamities come in that country. The king should go at the time of the opening of the temple doors, the king should not go to the closed door.” In the interview, Rakesh Tikait also mentioned the steps to be taken if the government does not obey. He said that we will change the tents and start the repair work.

Rakesh Tikait was asked about the assembly elections to be held in many states next year whether he would be seen sharing the stage with any leader? In response, he said, “No, we will not share the stage with any leader. We will share the platform with the farmers. This farmer will do his rally. Is he weaker than anyone?”

The farmers’ movement is about to complete one year. Talking about his future strategy, Rakesh Tikait said, “The strategy ahead is to carry on the movement, in a peaceful manner. The agitation will go on for a long time, prepare for it, fill the tractor with oil and keep it facing towards Delhi. If you work in the field during the day, keep it filled with oil. In the interview, the farmer leader was also questioned about the lathi charge on farmers in Dushyant Chautala’s program.

Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said, “This is a struggle and it keeps on going.” Responding to the reduction in the price of petrol and diesel, Rakesh Tikait said, “Sarka has increased how many people, let me tell you, the press person is not telling even one to increase. The day you start telling them to increase, they will start decreasing. Tell me to increase it first.”