Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Turned Alcoholic After Failure Of Delhi 6

Mumbai. In the 2009 film ‘Delhi 6’, Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor played the lead roles. The film, which did good business in the initial days of its release, later crashed at the box office. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was broken by the film’s flop like this. He got himself drunk and wanted to kill himself. Mehra has revealed this in his autobiography ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’.

‘Wanted to drink till death’

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra writes in detail about ‘Delhi 6’ in his autobiography. He wrote, “The film got off to a great start on February 20, 2009. Till Sunday, the business of more than 40 crores was done. After this Monday came and people did not come to see it. The box office defeat and my own struggle shook me to the core. Mehra started receiving death threats. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said in the book, ‘I was going into a darkness. I was unable to accept my failure, I drowned myself in alcohol and I wanted to drink till my death.’ He was under alcohol for about 6 months.

‘I wanted to sleep forever’

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra further writes, ‘I wanted to sleep forever. In this way I was giving pain to my wife and daughter. Everything was not going well between us. Being insensitive towards the people I loved the most. His wife later helped to find out the reason for the failure of the movie.

Won 2 National Awards

Significantly, the film ‘Delhi 6’ was well received by the critics. Its songs were also a hit. Apart from this, the film won two National Awards. One award was received for Best Production Design and the other award was for Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film. Let me inform that Mehra had directed superhit movies like ‘Rang De Basanti’ and ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’.