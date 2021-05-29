Rakhi Sawant Aka Mastani Finally Finds Her Bajirao in Rahul Vaidya





Mumbai: Bollywood actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant, who is called the drama queen of the trade, has lastly discovered her Bajiroa in Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya. She typically retains indulging in actions to attract the eye of individuals and preserve them entertained. She has made many viewers laughed together with her comedian antics whereas she was inside the home and she or he continues together with her role-playing even in the actual world now. In a brand new put up, she shared an image of herself dressed up as Deepika Padukone’s character, Mastani, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie, Bajiroa Mastani. Additionally Learn – Rahul Vaidya’s Aly Tune: Singer’s Soulful Voice, Coronary heart-Touching Lyrics Make Aly Goni Emotional -Watch

She might be seen clad in the costume of the music ‘Deewani Mastani’ as she poses with Rahul Vaidya, who might be seen dressed as Bajirao. Additionally Learn – Rakhi Sawant Calls Mika Singh ‘Bhai’, Touches His Toes After Controversial Kiss | WATCH

On Friday, she was noticed clad in the costume as roamed inside her advanced in hope of discovering her Bajirao aka her husband. She might be seen singing the music ‘Deewani Mastani’ as she poses for the paparazzis. She additionally caught maintain of dabbawalla and began dancing round him as she thought he was her Bajirao.

When paparazzis noticed Rakhi in a wierd avatar, she gave a clarification saying that on account of Covid-19, she hasn’t been capable of meet her husband. She additional stated that when she signed a contract to take part in Season 10 of the dance actuality present, Nach Baliye, she was excited to assume that she may lastly meet her husband there. Nevertheless, ever since she has heard that present shouldn’t be happening as a result of coronavirus pandemic, she has been upset and so she determined to hunt for the husband on her personal. She additionally added that she was not capable of take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on account of her present scenario.

We nonetheless await Rahul Vaidya’s response to it!