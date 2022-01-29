Rakhi Sawant along with husband Ritesh gave spices to the media on the sets of Bigg Boss, video going viral

Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant remains in the limelight for her bold and outspoken attitude. Rakhi Sawant has made a lot of headlines for her marriage for a long time. After this Rakhi introduced everyone to her husband Ritesh for the first time in Bigg Boss. Now Rakhi Sawant showered love on husband Ritesh in front of Paparazzi before the grand finale of Bigg Boss.

Rakhi Sawant was reaching to attend the grand finale with husband Ritesh. Paparazzi was waiting for him outside the vanity van, so Rakhi gave a lot of poses to Ritesh as soon as he came out.

This time not only did she pose, but for the first time, she also got her to click pictures with her husband openly locking lips. All the pictures and videos of Rakhi Sawant during this period are becoming fiercely viral on social media. Netizens are very fond of this impeccable style of Rakhi Sawant.

In the video that surfaced, you can see that both Rakhi and Ritesh are seen in yellow traditional look. On seeing Rakhi and Ritesh, it seems as if they are ready for a special performance.

Talking about Bigg Boss, the top-6 finalists of the show are Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundra, Tejashwi Prakash, Prateek Sahajpal, Rashmi Desai and Shamita Shetty. They managed to make it to the finale by clearing all the tasks. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant has already come out of the house and now again she has come to have fun in the grand finale.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will be held on January 30 with the announcement of the winner. From Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday to Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia and Gauahar Khan, many celebs will grace the BB15 stage.

