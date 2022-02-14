Rakhi Sawant announced separation with husband Ritesh, said – a lot happened between us…

Rakhi Sawant has announced her separation from husband Ritesh through social media. Along with this, he has congratulated Ritesh.

Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant has announced that she is separating from her husband Ritesh Singh. Both appeared together in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Rakhi and Ritesh of the show had told that they are not legally married.

Announcing the separation on social media, he wrote, “Dear fans and well wishers, just wanted to say that Riteish and I have decided to separate. A lot has happened after Bigg Boss show and I was unaware of some things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and handle things, but I think it is best that we both move on peacefully and we both enjoy our separate lives.”

He further wrote, “I am really sad and upset that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but a decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh all the best in life but for me at this stage of life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for always understanding and supporting me!”

Rakhi Sawant’s marriage became the highlight of the session. Rakhi had announced her marriage sometime back but gave some information about her husband. He chose Bigg Boss 15 to introduce Ritesh to the world.

Rakhi said that no one believed her when she told that she was married. Riteish then suggests her a plan to visit India and host a reception party where she can officially introduce him. However, in the meantime he was offered a reality show. Rakhi said, “This is when I decided to announce my marriage on Bigg Boss 15. The show is also so popular and watched all over the world, which makes it easy for me to tell the world.”

Rakhi further revealed that the marriage took place behind closed doors and no legal formalities were done. Earlier, while talking to indianexpress.com, Riteish had also confirmed that they did not get married. He is currently awaiting divorce before marrying Rakhi, separated from his first wife.

Riteish had said, “Rakhi is of heart gold and she is a very good person at heart. When I met him I was at my lowest level and he supported me wholeheartedly. I call her Devi because she has given me a new life. We have accepted each other as husband and wife, and want to live a happy married life. I really love her and want to share everything so that we can enjoy our married life after Bigg Boss 15 ends.”