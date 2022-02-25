Rakhi Sawant became emotional after remembering her husband Ritesh, shared the video and said – Bewafa tera innocent face…

Rakhi and her husband’s Instagram post clearly shows that they miss each other.

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant’s marriage has broken down and she was initially seen very sad after separating from her husband. Rakhi was also seen crying in front of the media. However, at present, both Ritesh and Rakhi have not spoken openly about their separation. But it is clear from the Instagram post of both that they miss each other.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant has shared a video of her Instagram Riteish, with which she has also edited the song ‘Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra’. There are many pictures of her husband in the video. People are making different types of comments on this post of Rakhi. As always many people are calling him a liar.

A user named Kajal Thakur wrote, “Rakhi can’t be trusted, was looking very happy in Afsana’s marriage, it seems Rakhi has left her husband. Number one dramebaaz hai, sorry Rakhi can’t believe you quickly.”

A user named Pooja Slibari wrote, “Me and my kids are huge fans of Rakhi, don’t put yourself down by posting such videos. Show what you are with your work, in this way you will lose people’s love and respect.

Let us tell you that Bollywood’s drama queen Rakhi brought her husband Ritesh in front of the world after almost three years. Both had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house together. Ritesh was out of the house even before Rakhi. When he was in the house, his first wife did many things against him in front of the media. However, Ritesh tells all those things to be lies.

Rakhi had said in Big Boss’s house that she wants the right to go out and be Ritesh’s wife on paper. Now that the two have separated, it is being speculated that the distance between the two has come due to Ritesh’s first marriage. Rakhi’s fans are still waiting for the two to be back together.