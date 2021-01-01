Rakhi Sawant Bigg Boss: Bigg Boss OTT Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant entering Bigg Boss OTT House on Sunday

Rakhi Sawant shared a video on her Instagram account. In which she is seen announcing her entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ in a funny way. A few days back Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ set in a Spiderwoman dress. Not only that, Rakhi was seen dancing, singing and dancing in a Spiderwoman dress. In the video that Rakhi has now shared, she has revealed that she will soon be a part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. While sharing the video, Rakhi wrote in the caption, ‘Finally’ Bigg Boss’ called me. ‘You can’t help but smile when you see this video of Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi’s entry in ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT





Rakhi Full Package is an entertainer, she likes to go to the house of ‘Bigg Boss’. She was once a contestant on the show and later appeared as a guest either season. In season 14, Rakhi became a part of the show as a challenge. Rakhi also made it to the top 5, but lost in the final.

Rakhi was seen wearing a spiderwoman dress outside the set of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

On August 17, Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside the set of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, wearing a Spider Woman dress with a suitcase in her hand. Rakhi had half her face painted red. Social media users were reacting a lot after watching this video of Rakhi. But then Rakhi was seen returning with a trolley bag. But now it seems that the makers of ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT have finally decided to fulfill Rakhi’s wish. And he has been invited to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT.

I can’t help but smile after watching Rakhi’s video

This video shows Rakhi wearing a curly wig and wide glasses. In this video, Rakhi has also revealed that she will soon be a part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Rakhi looks very happy in the video. Rakhi has also shared a message for Karan Johar. Rakhi said, ‘Brother Karan, your sister Rakhi is coming. Everyone’s band will play. While sharing the video, Rakhi wrote in the caption, ‘Look, finally’ Bigg Boss’ called me .. My penance was successful … I’m coming, Sunday .. Real OTT to tell all these contestants. I am myself. ‘



