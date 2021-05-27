Rakhi Sawant Calls Mika Singh Bhai, Touches His Feet After Controversial Kiss





Mumbai: Actor-dancer Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh's notorious kiss controversy created an enormous drama within the 12 months 2006. After the incident, for the subsequent couple of days, Rakhi and Mika's controversial kiss made headlines. Now, appears just like the duo has lastly determined to bury the hatchet. Rakhi and Mika ran into one another in Mumbai and greeted one another warmly.

The duo was snapped at Mumbai's cafe by paparazzi and was seen hugging and showering reward at one another. As quickly as Rakhi noticed Mika, she mentioned 'Singh is King, Singh is King'. Mika mentioned that he was passing by when he noticed Rakhi and he couldn't ignore her. Rakhi then instructed Mika that actor Salman Khan saved her mom by getting the very best group of docs and coverings. She additional mentioned, "Humlog dost hai abhi (We're associates now)."

Mika then praised Rakhi's stint on Bigg Boss 14 and mentioned it was entertaining solely due to Rakhi. The controversial queen then praised Mika for extending assist to 1000's of individuals amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Rakhi additionally touches the toes of Mika and calls him a 'Bhai' (brother) within the viral video.

After the controversial kiss, Rakhi Sawant had filed a case of molestation towards the singer. Nonetheless, Mika maintained that Rakhi had kissed her first. Rakhi claimed that Mika forcefully kissed her throughout his birthday bash. In an explosive interview, Mika instructed a information portal that he had strictly prevented Rakhi due to her obnoxious temperament. However, she arrived on the social gathering and started to be over-friendly with the singer, as per Mika.

He additional elaborated by saying that Rakhi had tried to use cake on his face regardless of instructing everybody not to take action. Mika mentioned that he acquired pores and skin allergy due to the cake utilized on his pores and skin by Rakhi. He misplaced his mood and as a way to educate her a lesson, he kissed her in public.