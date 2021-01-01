Rakhi Sawant can enter Bigg Boss’s OTT House
Rakhi gave different poses
In the new pictures, Rakhi is seen in a unique style and posing for the paparazzi for the camera.
Entertained everyone
Rakhi Sawant entertained everyone with her presence.
Rakhi is upset over Bigg Boss
Meanwhile, Rakhi has also shared a video on her Instagram account in which she looks angry at Bigg Boss.
Reason for resentment
Sharing the video, the actress wrote, ‘Bigg Boss upset over OTT. Oh oh i’m so angry What is this, the name of the show is not Bigg Boss OTT and Queen of OTT !! Big Boss I’m your first wife … I’m coming. ‘
Comedy will feel hot!
If Rakhi enters Bigg Boss, she will definitely add shades of comedy and calm everyone down. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.
Urfi is out
We tell you, the show premiered on August 8th. Urfi Javed is out of the house in the first elimination round.
