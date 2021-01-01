Rakhi Sawant can enter Bigg Boss’s OTT House

Rakhi gave different poses In the new pictures, Rakhi is seen in a unique style and posing for the paparazzi for the camera.

Entertained everyone Rakhi Sawant entertained everyone with her presence.

Rakhi is upset over Bigg Boss Meanwhile, Rakhi has also shared a video on her Instagram account in which she looks angry at Bigg Boss.

Reason for resentment Sharing the video, the actress wrote, ‘Bigg Boss upset over OTT. Oh oh i’m so angry What is this, the name of the show is not Bigg Boss OTT and Queen of OTT !! Big Boss I’m your first wife … I’m coming. ‘

Comedy will feel hot! If Rakhi enters Bigg Boss, she will definitely add shades of comedy and calm everyone down. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Urfi is out We tell you, the show premiered on August 8th. Urfi Javed is out of the house in the first elimination round.

The entertainment for the audience is growing every day at Big Boss OTT. Recently, #SidNaaz i.e. Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill entered the show and now once again Rakhi Sawant is looking forward to go inside the house. Here are some photos of her from a shooting location in Filmcity in which she is seen in Spider-Man Getup. Some photographs of his play have surfaced in the middle of the road. You also see the photo …