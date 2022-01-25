Rakhi Sawant claims – Ritesh was not married legally, said – no one’s mercy is needed

Like Rakhi Sawant, her personal life also remains in the headlines. Rakhi is currently inside the Big Boss house. Where after three years she has finally introduced her husband to the world. Her husband has come in front of the world, but the difficulties of Rakhi’s life are still not easy. Her husband is already married and father of a child. When Rakhi’s husband was in the Big Boss house, the statements of his first wife had created quite a stir outside.

Rakhi Sawant herself appears upset about her marriage. Even in the Big Boss house, he has been seen talking to people about Ritesh and his wife. In one episode, he told Rashmi Desai that she is not legally Ritesh’s wife. After which he spoke openly about this in Monday’s episode.

For this reason Rakhi came with her husband in Big Boss: After Abhijeet and Devoleena were out of the house, the famous RJs appeared on the show. Who asked many questions to the family members. RJ asked Rakhi why she chose Big Boss to bring husband Ritesh in front of the world? To which Rakhi told that in the last season no one had believed in her marriage. Rakhi said that Ritesh was talking about coming to India to do a reception, after which Rakhi got the offer of Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi decided that she would reveal her husband only in Big Boss. So that she can introduce the whole world to her husband.

Threatened to Ritesh: Tears were also seen in Rakhi’s eyes while talking about marriage and husband. Rakhi told that she is not legally Ritesh’s wife. She has married Ritesh in a room considering Agni as a witness. After coming out of the show, she will adopt Ritesh along with the marriage certificate. If this does not happen then she will separate from Ritesh.

do not pity me: Rakhi while giving a message to her husband said, If you think I am a good person and deserve your love. Only then stay with me. Don’t take pity on me I want my rights to be my wife.”

Husband told Rakhi Devi: A few days ago, in an interview given to the Indian Express, Ritesh also told the truth of marriage. He had said that he was not divorced from his first wife. He is waiting to get divorced. Ritesh told that when he was going through a bad phase of his life, he got Rakhi. Ritesh said that Rakhi’s heart is of gold, she is a goddess. Along with this, he said that both have accepted each other as husband and wife and want to live a happy life.