Rakhi Sawant compared to Deepika Padukone: Farah Khan praises Rakhi Sawant and compared to Deepika Padukone

Rakhi Sawant is not only loved by her fans but also in the industry. Rakhi Sawant always talks about Salman Khan and Sohail Khan’s love and help for themselves. Now he has taken the next name of Farah Khan. Rakhi has posted a post in which Farah Khan comments and compares her to Deepika Padukone.

This post has a picture of Deepika and Rakhi with Farah Khan, on which the choreographer’s comment is written. In this post, it is written about Farah Khan’s comment that, ‘I have given two megastars to the industry, one Deepika Padukone and the other Rakhi Sawant. Both are wonderful actors, but I have to say that Rakhi was the most punctual, hardworking, very smart and respectable girl on the set of Me Hu Na movie and for that I love her very much.





Posting this, Rakhi Sawant has thanked Farah Khan. On this post, even his friends in the industry have praised him for being punctual. Let me tell you that recently Rakhi Sawant also arrived at Zee Comedy Show, where she told the story of her struggling days. She explained how to spend her day drinking a cup of lentils to look slimmer.

Rakhi had said that Farah Khan has helped her a lot in her career. She told me how she heard something about the audition and ran. Even if she had not been called for the audition, she would have arrived and requested an audition.



Rakhi said that despite this, nothing was working and then one day she got a call from Farah Khan. He called Rakhi to Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Red Chillies’ office and then changed his time from there. After this she started preparing for her audition.

Rakhi said, ‘Farah Khan believed in me and as soon as the cameras turned on me, she saw my audition and immediately offered me. I am really looking for Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan and for that I am their ted.



In this Shah Rukh Khan film, Rakhi Sawant played the role of a glamorous girl, she played the role of Zayed Khan’s girlfriend. In fact, Zayed Khan was seen up close with the character of Rakhi to attract Amrita Rao.

