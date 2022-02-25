Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant copied Kim Kardashian got trolled wearing a strange dress

A funny video of Rakhi Sawant is becoming very viral on social media. In this video, Rakhi can be seen playing Kim Kardashian.

Rakhi Sawant is known for her different style in the industry. Drama queen Rakhi often dominates social media for her unusual style and looks. She keeps attracting everyone towards her with her amazing fashion style. At the same time, he is also seen expressing his views in front of the media with impunity. At the same time, once again Rakhi Sawant has appeared in a strange style, she says that this time she has become Kim Kardashian.

Rakhi Sawant is always dominated on social media, she does not leave any chance to come in limelight. Meanwhile, a video of him has been shared on an Instagram page named Viral Bhayani. It can be seen in this video that Rakhi Sawant is wearing strange clothes. Rakhi is getting trolled fiercely on social media because of her clothes.

Let us inform, Rakhi Sawant has been spotted by the media while booking advance tickets for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. It can be seen in the video that Rakhi Sawant is wearing a ruffled dress of fuchsia pink color. There is a big flower on the front of the dress.

Rakhi has carried underpants of the same color with it. Along with this, she is also wearing flower print Thai high boots. At the same time, Swarovski’s neckpiece is worn around the neck. Along with this, he can be seen showing swag by wearing goggles waving in his open hair.

Seeing this strange avatar of him, the paparazzi has praised him fiercely. In the video, the paparazzi told Rakhi Sawant, ‘Today you are looking absolutely Gangubai’, then Rakhi Sawant replies saying ‘Today I am not Gangubai but Kim Kardashian’. At the same time, due to this answer of her, she started getting trolled a lot on social media. Users are making different types of comments on this answer of theirs.

Commenting on the video, a user said, ‘This prisoner has gone completely mad’. So another user wrote ‘means anything’. At the same time, a user has written in a funny way, ‘This is a fat avatar of Kim Kardashian’. Meanwhile, someone said ‘God bless’.


