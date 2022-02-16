Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant cried after mentioning divorce from husband Ritesh, said – I will not go to court, the decision has been left on God

Rakhi Sawant cried after mentioning divorce from husband Ritesh, said – I will not go to court, the decision has been left on God
Rakhi told that Ritesh has left me due to legal issues with his wife. Now he doesn’t want to be with me. When a reporter asked her if she wanted to seek any help from Salman now. So Rakhi said, ‘I will not go to Salman Khan.

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have parted ways. Rakhi gave this information through her Instagram account. Rakhi is looking very sad after separating from her husband. Recently Rakhi interacted with the paparazzi outside her gym. Rakhi looked very emotional while talking about her separation with her husband. She said, Ritesh, I will not go to court. They have broken this marriage and my heart. Now I leave everything to God. Rakhi started crying as soon as she said this.

Rakhi told that Ritesh has left me due to legal issues with his wife. Now he doesn’t want to be with me. When a reporter asked her if she wanted to seek any help from Salman now. So Rakhi said, ‘I will not go to Salman Khan, he had already warned me.’

Earlier, Rakhi had told that Ritesh has stopped taking her calls and is not even talking to her mother. Rakhi said that Riteish has rarely been with her after marriage. Although they tried hard to live together like husband and wife.

Rakhi also said that she did not know much about Ritesh’s first marriage. A lot came to light after Bigg Boss came out of the house. Despite this, she tried to run her relationship with her husband. Rakhi says that she wants to become a mother, but their relationship did not last long. The actress said that if Ritesh comes back to her now, then she should have her own house and car.

Let us tell you that Rakhi Sawant had entered Bigg Boss 15 with her husband. Rakhi was looking very happy with her husband. But while both were busy with the game inside the Bigg Boss house, many things about Riteish came out in the open. Rakhi says that she does not understand why Ritesh decided to walk away from this relationship.


