Rakhi Sawant Cries & Accuses Ritesh Of Using Her reveals salman khan warns her

After the announcement of separation from her husband, Rakhi Sawant has made many serious allegations against Ritesh while talking to the media.

Actress and dancer Rakhi Sawant is going through a very bad phase in her personal life these days. Recently, Rakhi announced her separation from her husband Ritesh. Now she has talked about her divorce with Ritesh and told why she had to take such a decision.

Rakhi Sawant has said in an interview with ET Times that Ritesh ran away from their house as he does not want to be with her. He has also made many serious allegations against Ritesh. Rakhi Sawant has claimed that she and Riteish moved to their Mumbai home after ‘Bigg Boss 15’ was over. However, Ritesh suddenly packed his belongings and ran away from home claiming that he had not divorced his first wife and due to which he is now facing legal troubles.

‘We were together to avoid penalty’Rakhi Sawant has also said that Ritesh left her without reason. The initiative was taken from his side. The actress has also claimed that Ritesh was staying with her so that she does not have to pay a fine to Bigg Boss 15.

Actually, both Rakhi and Ritesh had participated in Bigg Boss-15 as contestants. According to the contract of this reality show, if a participant does not attend the grand finale, then he has to pay Rs 2 crore as penalty.

A video of Rakhi Sawant has also surfaced on social media in which she is seen crying. In a conversation with reporters, Rakhi says crying that “I am completely broken.” Rakhi Sawant said, “I think he (Riteish) used me. The people of the country should decide who used whom.

Rakhi said, if I had used him, I would have had a flat in Mumbai now, which he would have given to me. He didn’t give me anything. Even today, from the driver of my own house to other expenses, I manage everything myself.

When asked if she sought Salman Khan’s help, Rakhi replied, “No, Salman bhai has nothing to do with it. He just warned me that your life is there, you have to decide what you want.” Rakhi Sawant said, “My life got spoiled, my life got spoiled.”