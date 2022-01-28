Rakhi sawant cries, says bigg boss 15 use me and devoleena bhattacharjee undergo surgery.

Devoleena told pain

Devoleena also started crying in the video, narrating her pain. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant, who was out of public’s vote in the show, also stopped and told her pain. Rakhi Sawant is very sad to come out of Bigg Boss house. She started crying while mentioning this. Devoleena said that she will come out of this difficulty too.

Rakhi Sawant said – I am not a tissue paper

Rakhi Sawant said that I am a little tissue paper. Whenever you call me, use it like a tissue paper and throw it away. I am no tissue paper. Rakhi Sawant further said that as long as there was juice in the orange, you use it, then throw it like an orange peel. This video of Rakhi Sawant has been posted by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

I am a living person – Rakhi Sawant

Crying, Rakhi Sawant expressed her pain and said that I am a living person. I am not the one to be used for entertainment. I am no orange, lemon or tissue paper. Which you used for entertainment. When it comes time for the finale, you are taking someone else.

Rakhi Sawant with husband Ritesh after the show

I love you Big Boss but you also know that I deserved the trophy and deserved to win. Let us tell you that after coming out of the show, Rakhi Sawant also went on a date with her husband Ritesh. Where both also had fun with each other in front of the camera and also posed. Riteish’s Salman Khan took a lot of class for talking badly with Rakhi before she was out of the show.