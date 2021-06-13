Rakhi Sawant Dances Her Heart Out on Lavani Song Sonu Kakkar Cheers For Her Watch Video





Daman: Dancing queen Rakhi Sawant is all excited to characteristic on a singing actuality present, Indian Idol 12. Taking to Instagram, she shared her video the place she might be seen performing Lavani on a well-known Marathi track. Within the video, Rakhi dances her coronary heart out and Sonu Kakkar even will get up from her chair to cheer up for Rakhi. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Followers Lashes Out At Makers After Pawandeep Rajan’s Second Song Lower From Episode

She might be seen clad in a standard Maharashtrian outfit in a vibrant orange saree, frill golden shirt teamed up with heavy jewelry and make-up. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12 Controversy Information: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says Judges Use Contestants For Promotion

Watch Video Right here:

Earlier, the actor flew to the shoot location and shared how excited she is to characteristic within the upcoming Indian Idol 12. Posting an image from the units of Indian Idol 12, she might be seen posing with host Aditya Narayan and judges Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Turns into TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Big Rankings | Prime 5 TV Reveals This Week

Rakhi Sawant lastly returned to tv screens together with her look on Bigg Boss 14. After her stint on Bigg Boss 14, she is usually seen interacting and sharing her opinion on related matters. Her mom is affected by most cancers and lately underwent surgical procedure for a similar.

Indian Idol 12, on the opposite hand, is embroiled in controversy after Kishore Kumar particular episode aired on TV screens. His son Amit Kumar, who was the visitor celeb on the present, claimed that he was requested to reward all of the makers’ contestants and didn’t prefer it. The present is presently judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Manoj Muntashir and is being shot in Daman as a result of lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra.