Rakhi Sawant Demands PM Modi: Rakhi Sawant Demands PM Modi To Bring Dollars From US

Rakhi Sawant is one of those celebrities who can speak her mind freely in the room. This time a video of Rakhi is going viral as he has asked the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) to bring something for himself from America.

Rakhi is often seen outside the gym, where even the paparazzi are always doing rounds. At the same time, a photographer asked Rakhi, “Modi, who is on a tour of the US, what message do you want to give him?” Photographers are seen telling him – Modiji has gone to Washington, he is taking his country a long way. What do you mean Your two words for Modiji.

Click here to watch the video

Upon hearing this, Rakhi immediately started making demands to the Prime Minister one by one. Rakhi Sawant said, ‘Hello Modi ji, I am very happy that you have gone to America, to give love to all Indians there and to give them my message. To say that I love you all so much. The ashes don’t end there.

After this, Rakhi asked PM Modi to shop for himself and said- if you come back from there, buy something for me, what is good there. After all, Rakhi Sawant is seen demanding even dollars from Prime Minister Modi.