Rakhi Sawant does condom promotion at mid road people ask her how to use condom | Rakhi Sawant was promoting condom, a person asked – how do you use it?

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant’s fun is not over even after Bigg Boss 14 came out of the house. She is seen in the same mood even today. Rakhi Sawant’s style makes the fans laugh a lot. Now a video of him has surfaced, which is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. Rakhi is seen in a different style in this video. After watching the video, the fans are laughing and laughing. In this video, Rakhi is seen promoting condoms, that too in a very funny way.

Rakhi became an international model

In the video of Rakhi Sawant, which dominated social media, you can see that Rakhi is seen holding a packet of condom in her hand. He is wearing red color gym clothes. She is saying, ‘What is Dubai’s goods, oh! I became an international model. Ya Habibi or Habibi, leja kabhi bhi…. The person said how will you use it?

Rakhi answered intelligently

Rakhi Sawant very wisely taking that person’s words in humour, said, ‘What do I know, which boy I am. I have neither boyfriend nor anyone else in my life. I am a model friends. Saying this, Rakhi returned the packet she had. Hearing Rakhi’s answer, everyone started laughing again. Now this video is going viral on social media and people are liking Rakhi’s spot response. Fans are also praising Rakhi’s funny side by commenting on the video.

Rakhi Sawant’s song released recently

Let me tell you, Rakhi Sawant remains in the headlines continuously since Bigg Boss 14 came out of the house. Whenever she is spotted somewhere, she makes people laugh a lot in a funny way. Recently Rakhi’s new song has also been released. The lyrics of the song, ‘Mere Dream Mein Teri Entry…’ have been liked by the people very much. Every day Rakhi keeps promoting her song.

