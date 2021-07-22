Rakhi Sawant had severe food at ambani’s house know her struggle

New Delhi. Rakhi Sawant, popularly known as Drama Clean in Bollywood, does not need any identity today. She freely expresses her opinion on every issue. But his name has also come in many controversies. However, today Rakhi is on her own in the industry. He has achieved this position by coming out of poverty. On many occasions, Rakhi has told the story of her struggle to everyone.

neighbors used to give leftover food

Rakhi was born on November 25, 1978 in Mumbai. His childhood was spent in extreme poverty. His mother worked as a nurse in a hospital and his father was a constable in the Mumbai Police. In such a situation, the livelihood of his family was very difficult. Sometimes they didn’t even have food to eat. His neighbors used to give him leftover food.

Food served for 50 rupees

How difficult Rakhi’s childhood was, it can be gauged from the fact that she started working at the age of just 10 years. Not only this, once for only 50 rupees, Rakhi has even done the work of serving food at the wedding of Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani. At the age of 11, Rakhi insisted on dancing in Dandiya. On which his mother and maternal uncle together cut his long hair. But one day Rakhi stole money from home and ran away to make her name in the film industry. Because his parents wanted him to get married. However, he did not know anything about acting.

Changed appearance by undergoing surgery

Rakhi had told in an interview that when she reached Mumbai, she contacted many directors. During this, he was also seen with an evil eye. He also changed his appearance by having cosmetic surgery to get the job. But they did not get instant success. Then in the year 1997, he got a chance to work in the film Agnichakra. After this, she appeared in small roles in many films like ‘Joru Ka Ghulam’, ‘Yeh Raaste Hai Pyaar Ke’, ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rahat Hai’, ‘Masti’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’. But he got the real identity from the song ‘Pardesiya’ in the year 2005. After this song, she also became famous as item girl. Then Rakhi participated in the first season of Bigg Boss.