Rakhi Sawant Hard Core Workout: Rakhi Sawant Hard Core Workout Video Netizens shared humorous reactions: Rakhi Sawant exercised so much in the gym that she said – I understand my bomb
Fans have also given funny reactions to this video of Rakhi. One of the fans couldn’t help but smile when he heard ‘Suji ka halwa’. One said, ‘Rakhi you are so funny.’ One user wrote, ‘My son said this is not Rakhi Sawant, this is Bigg Boss.’
Rakhi had recently said that when she went on the set of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ recently, she was bitten by a dog. Rakhi also said angrily that now she will also bite the dog. Rakhi, who is a part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, had caused a stir in the house and even after coming out, she remained in a lot of discussion. Rakhi Sawant is a favorite of paparazzi nowadays.
