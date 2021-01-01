Rakhi Sawant Hard Core Workout: Rakhi Sawant Hard Core Workout Video Netizens shared humorous reactions: Rakhi Sawant exercised so much in the gym that she said – I understand my bomb

Rakhi Sawant keeps creating panic on social media every day. Rakhi Sawant, who has been seen outside the gym so far, has shared a funny video inside the gym. In this video she is seen once again forcing her fans to laugh.

This gym video shows Rakhi Sawant doing a long workout. Rakhi says in the video that she has hit 500 lungs. After this, Rakhi smiles in front of the camera and says that she has hit her lungs so much that she understands her back.





Fans have also given funny reactions to this video of Rakhi. One of the fans couldn’t help but smile when he heard ‘Suji ka halwa’. One said, ‘Rakhi you are so funny.’ One user wrote, ‘My son said this is not Rakhi Sawant, this is Bigg Boss.’



Rakhi had recently said that when she went on the set of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ recently, she was bitten by a dog. Rakhi also said angrily that now she will also bite the dog. Rakhi, who is a part of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, had caused a stir in the house and even after coming out, she remained in a lot of discussion. Rakhi Sawant is a favorite of paparazzi nowadays.

