Rakhi sawant husband ritesh is a cameraman of Bigg Boss 15 read detail here. Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is the cameraman of Bigg Boss 15

Truth of Rakhi Sawant's husband

Riteish also revealed that he has kept his relationship with Rakhi Sawant a secret due to professional reasons. At the same time, it is being said that Rakhi Sawant has brought a fake husband. Amidst the discussion of this fake husband, the handle The Real Khabri, which gave the news of Big Boss, has given shocking information by sharing a post. It is written in this post that now who is spreading this rumor that Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh is actually the cameraman of Bigg Boss team.

Ritesh scolding Rakhi Sawant

Although Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh’s relationship does not appear to be fake in the show. Riteish has also been seen many times advising Rakhi not to teach her the game on the show. Recently, while scolding Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh said that you keep quiet, if you are 1 then I am 100. I know what I have said.

Truth of Rakhi Sawant's marriage

One day for Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh also said that he does not support wrong. Overall, now this relationship of Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh is a reality or the story, only time will tell. Or else it will be known only after the Big Boss 15 show is over.

