Rakhi Sawant Jodha in Akbar: Rakhi Sawant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in the movie Jodha Akbar Video Clip: Rakhi Sawant appeared with Hrithik Roshan

Rakhi Sawant shared a funny video on Sunday morning and wrote that she has tried to make Sunday special. In this video, Rakhi Sawant from Jodhaa Akbar is seen replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Hrithik Roshan.

Rakhi has written the caption of this video in her familiar style and asked the fans how she looks in this look. He has also asked for the name of the film. Fans are appreciating this look of Rakhi.





One user wrote, ‘I thought you were really going to play this role.’ One said- I had already said that Rakhi Ji should have been in this movie. Another person said- I think you should have been in Aishwarya’s place in this movie.

In fact, the clip of ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ has been edited with the help of an app and in these videos, Rakhi’s face is seen in place of Aishwarya Rai.

Let me tell you that recently Twinkle Khanna had praised Rakhi Sawant on Twick India and thus discussed her quality. She wrote, ‘The way Rakhi Sawant has been dealing with public scoundrels for so many years, I would have dug a pit for myself and kept Meerut hidden in it for the rest of my life. You can’t be ashamed when you engage yourself in that joke. The more you laugh at them, the more they will laugh. From the bank to lift my family out of poverty and create a place for myself in a competitive industry. Rakhi Sawant also made a beautiful post thanking Twinkle and shared a dance video on her song.