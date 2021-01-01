Rakhi Sawant Main Hoon Na Audition: Rakhi Sawant Hide Glamorous Clothes: Rakhi Sawant reveals how she had to hide her clothes from the people around her.

Rakhi Sawant, popularly known as the Drama Queen in the Bollywood industry, is always in the news for one reason or another. Now Rakhi Sawant has told the story of her audition (Rakhi Sawant Main Hoon Na Audition) from the 2003 film ‘Main Hoon Na’. In fact, Rakhi Sawant recently appeared as a guest in a comedy show. Meanwhile, director and choreographer Farah Khan was also present. Rakhi Sawant thanked Farah Khan for giving her the opportunity to work in the film.

Rakhi Sawant had played the role of a glamorous girl named Mini in the film Main Hoon Na. According to Spotboy, Rakhi Sawant said, ‘I used to give my best to look slim and fit and drink only one cup of lentils a day. Although things were not going well, one day I got a call from Farah Khan Madam’s office. He called me for an audition at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office and from there the situation changed. I lost consciousness as soon as I hung up the phone. My mother gave me another bowl of lentils, then I regained consciousness. He then started preparing for the audition.





Rakhi Sawant further explained how she had to hide her clothes from the people in her chalice. Rakhi Sawant said, ‘I was told that I have to look glamorous in my personality. But at that time you can’t go out in elegant clothes wherever you live. So I asked my mother what should I do? Mom gave me a set of curtains, which I pulled on my glamorous clothes and went to audition.

Rakhi Sawant said that Farah Khan believed in her and gave her a chance to audition. Rakhi Sawant said that when she reached the venue, she removed the curtains and spoke her lines. The team liked him and offered him a role.

