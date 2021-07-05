Entertainment Rakhi Sawant On Aamir Khan Divorce, said he accepted what i said | Rakhi Sawant’s big statement on Aamir Khan’s divorce, said- ‘Looks like I have accepted my words’

Rakhi Sawant On Aamir Khan Divorce, said he accepted what i said | Rakhi Sawant’s big statement on Aamir Khan’s divorce, said- ‘Looks like I have accepted my words’ Rakhi Sawant Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Divorce: Rakhi Sawant has recently spoken about the divorce of Aamir Khan. The actress has told that this divorce may have happened because of her because Aamir has accepted her 15 years old talk. file photo

