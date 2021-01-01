Rakhi Sawant on best and worst Bigg Boss contestants: Bigg Boss OTT: Rakhi Sawant reveals which contestant is ‘best’ and who is ‘worst’ to improve

Rakhi Sawant is known not only for her distinctive entertainment style, but also her fashion and style sense is very different. Recently, when she appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ in ‘Sunday Ka War’, she surprised everyone with her look and interesting acting.

In a humorous manner, Rakhi Sawant kept the pole of each contestant open. Rakhi Sawant found some contestants ‘over the top’, they were completely boring. But one thing that surprised Rakhi Sawant this time was the fashion sense and style of the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.



According to Rakhi Sawant, this time when Shamita Shetty’s fashion sense is at its peak as usual, she didn’t like Neha Bhasin’s style very much. Rakhi Sawant says Neha Bhasin needs to expand her fashion game. Neha Bhasin is known for her unique style. She loves to stay on top with her outfits.



In ‘Sunday Ka War’, Rakhi Sawant had a lot of fun with host Karan Johar and revealed many secrets related to family members. The connection between Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ came out this week. Urfi Javed was dismissed in the first week. Now the connections of Nishant Bhatt-Moose Jattana, Prateek Sahajpal-Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty-Rakesh Bapat, Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan-Divya Agarwal are left inside the house. The third week of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is underway and there are only three weeks left. It remains to be seen who will survive and who will be eliminated in the finals of this show.

