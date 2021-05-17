Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Being An Item Girl





Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant has opened up about being an 'merchandise lady' in Bollywood. In a current interview, Rakhi, who featured in a number of songs together with Mohabbat Hai Mirchi and Dekhta Hai Tu Kya stated that she has no regrets about the identical because it helped her placing meals on the desk.

Rakhi talked about the identical in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan and talked about that she didn't have the expertise for a lead function in a film. "Har koi ladki heroine toh nahi ban sakti na Bollywood mein? Koi merchandise lady, koi sister ka character, koi damaging function, koi particular function, koi maa ka function, koi bhabhi ka function (Each lady can't be an actor in Bollywood. Some change into merchandise women, some take small roles, damaging roles or some particular function or mom's function)," she stated.

Rakhi went on to say that she is grateful to Bollywood for giving a particular house to her. "Jab mujh mein woh heroine ka nahi tha expertise aur fundamental ek merchandise lady ban gayi, jisse mera parivaar chala, toh mujhe iss cheez se koi remorse nahi. Mujhe proud hai ki Bollywood ne mujhe ek jagah di (I didn't have the expertise to be an actor, so I grew to become an merchandise lady. This helped me feed my household, run my family. I've no regrets about it)," she stated.

Rakhi additionally accomplished a number of small roles in movies together with Masti, Fundamental Hoon Na and Dil Bole Hadippa. She has additionally accomplished actuality exhibits like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Zara Nachke Dikha.

In the identical interview, Rakhi Sawant additionally confessed that she developed an ‘ attachment’ to her Bigg Boss co-contestant Abhinav Shukla.