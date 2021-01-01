Rakhi Sawant OT outside Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant was bitten by a dog outside Bigg Boss OTT.

Rakhi Sawant has been bitten by a dog and he also said why he should not bite her! There is no doubt that Rakhi Sawant herself is a complete entertainer. Everything she says and does entertains people.

Rakhi has told the story of the dog biting the paparazzi and she has also shared this video on Instagram. The Rakhi bubble doesn’t look like every time in the video but is a bit quiet. Rakhi says she was bitten by a dog, so she was resting for two days.



Sharing this video, Rakhi Sawant wrote, ‘Hey, what’s going on with me, I have to take injections now. The dog has bitten me, friends, now I will bite the dog. ‘



Rakhi says she was bitten by a dog on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’. Asked by the paparazzi, he said he was bitten by a dog at night on his way home from the set. The paparazzi is asking him if he took the injection? On this she says – do you have to take injections? Troubled Rakhi says – life is bad, sometimes take vaccine injections, sometimes take vitamin K and sometimes bite a dog. She says, ‘I’ve become an injector myself while taking injections, I’m thinking I should be bitten by a dog.’



The video also shows Rakhi walking on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’, in which she gets annoyed with the dogs behind her and asks – Brother, will these dogs bite? Recently, Rakhi Sawant was in the headlines for her gown in the show, which reminded people of Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival gown.

