Rakhi Sawant OT outside Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant was bitten by a dog outside Bigg Boss OTT.
Sharing this video, Rakhi Sawant wrote, ‘Hey, what’s going on with me, I have to take injections now. The dog has bitten me, friends, now I will bite the dog. ‘
Rakhi says she was bitten by a dog on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’. Asked by the paparazzi, he said he was bitten by a dog at night on his way home from the set. The paparazzi is asking him if he took the injection? On this she says – do you have to take injections? Troubled Rakhi says – life is bad, sometimes take vaccine injections, sometimes take vitamin K and sometimes bite a dog. She says, ‘I’ve become an injector myself while taking injections, I’m thinking I should be bitten by a dog.’
The video also shows Rakhi walking on the set of ‘Bigg Boss’, in which she gets annoyed with the dogs behind her and asks – Brother, will these dogs bite? Recently, Rakhi Sawant was in the headlines for her gown in the show, which reminded people of Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival gown.
